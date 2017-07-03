CHENNAI: Do you like your tea with a tinge of ginger in it? Or do you like the desi masala chai? Teaava, the brainchild of Sangeetha Madhan, will solve all your ‘tea’ troubles. When she launched Teaava in March this year, Sangeetha had only one thing in mind, to be able to provide organic tea to all tea lovers in the city. “I am a tea lover, and I realised that most of the brands that we get here contain more dust and artificial flavouring and fewer tea leaves. I wanted to come up with something organic and deliver the right kind of tea to people,”she explains.

Her products range from the usual green tea and black tea in various flavours, to a superfood called ‘Matcha’. “Matcha is finely grounded and organic green tea, which has been trending a lot lately. And we are the only one who imports from Japan and supply in Chennai,” she claims. “It can be used both as a beverage and also as an ingredient in food items. It’s healthy and people prefer drinking it usually before and after workout sessions.”

The idea of importing Matcha came to her when she attended a Tea and Leaves Expo in Kolkata in 2016. “I met a lot of exporters and tea lovers there. We have been receiving good response,” she smiles.

Apart from Matcha, they source other tea too. “The black tea comes from estates in Kolkata, green tea from Darjeeling, and most of the herbs that go into the tea, are all picked from the foothills of the Himalayas,” she says. They also have a unit in Kolkata, where they gather all the products before dispatching it.

Sangeetha’s biggest challenge was to find the right kind of tea. “South India, being more of a coffee lover’s paradise, had very few good tea brands but there were a couple of good ones up North. So I had to visit different estates in Kolkata, Darjeeling and Assam, tasting tea and researching, until I could finalise on one; I did not want to compromise on the quality,” she says.They are now planning to open cafes where people can make their own blends and customise their tea.

They also make...

... personalised tea boxes for weddings and corporate events. Customers can customise the packaging

For details, visit www.teaava.com