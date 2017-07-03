CHENNAI: A migrant worker from Bihar working at the Metro rail construction site near Chennai Central died on Saturday after an iron rod fell on his head.According to police, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm when the deceased, Amarendra Ram, 34, and a few other workers were at work.

The exact sequence of incidents that led to Ram’s death was unclear. However, it is learnt that Ram suffered severe injuries on his head and was taken to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“We have always been keen on not only distributing safety gears but also on insisting on our workers to wear them. However, a few are careless at times,” said a CMRL official.

Police removed the body to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.