CHENNAI: Abstract expressions of lilies and lotuses, embossed and layered textures of acrylic work on canvas, traditional Kerala mural paintings, an artist’s twist to ‘Therukoothu’ actors and a myriad of rustic browns, crimson reds, and harlequin greens plastered in pure abstract forms are works by five city-based artists — S Anand, R Arun, Athira Sajith, K Srinivasan and V Vinoth Kumar. Each artist displays their interpretations of things and people we come across daily and say that it’s all about an individual’s ‘perception’. Talking to ROSHNE BALASUBRAMANIAN amid a plethora of canvases, the artists share their passion for art and more…

lines and spirituality

Growing up listening to spiritual stories and learning about the ‘Pancha Boothas’ involved in traditional Kerala paintings, Athira Sajith was exposed to art from a young age. But she took it up as a career much later. “I took up painting seriously only in 2006 and began practicing Kerala murals. I gradually took to contemporary art,” she says adding that her primary focus is promoting the Indian tradition and culture. “I grew up listening to stories that made me understand the richness of our heritage and traditions, which I think children these days lack in. I cannot write a book or give speeches on it…so, I want to translate my thoughts on canvas,” explains the graduate in Chemistry, who also has a fine arts degree from Mysore University.

For the love of FLORA

V Vinoth, a graduate in fine arts from Mysore University, has been painting for over 20 years. “I started with a lot of realistic paintings…but, over the years people started liking a pinch of abstract with realism,” he says pointing to a painting of a lotus pond. “Here the background is semi-abstract — the ripples and movement in water are portrayed through this technique.” There are over seven paintings of flowers by the artist at the gallery…so we ask — why aquatic flowers? “I have always had a liking towards them. In fact, I have about 10 more of such paintings in smaller dimensions. I will probably have a solo exhibition under the theme ‘aquatic flowers’ soon!” explains the recipient of the Tamil Nadu Arts and Craft improvement association award.

Woven hues on canvas

While impressionistic styles are his forte, S Anand’s abstracts named the ‘Woven Hues Series’, and his paintings are testament to the theme. His primary technique involves smearing thick layers of acrylic colours one after another on canvas and stroking them over with a brush or a painting-knife. “It’s called the impasto technique. The paint has to be laid, and stroked/brushed…this gives it an embossed look,” he shares and emphasises the importance of space and textures. “They elevate any painting. They give different meanings to a single subject.”

To preserve a culture

Elaborate head gears and costumes, jewellery and make up on men — some dancing and some poignantly sitting, are what grabs our attention in the array of art works displayed by R Arun, a part time art mentor-cum-artist. The realist painter shares that he wanted to preserve and promote Therukoothu through his paintings. “I had done several concepts before including one on Buddha. But, when I recently saw a Therukoothu performance in Besant Nagar, I realised that it was not recognised much by people. Before television and other media, people were sensitised and educated about several stories, epics and social messages via this art. I thought it was my duty to preserve it,” shares the Kalam Art Exhibition awardee (2011). The men featured in his paintings are real actors. “I have a few photographer friends who helped me with photos of these artists and I painted them, with a touch of my own imagination.”



All about the abstraction

With a diploma in advanced painting (1966), K Srinivasan, took up a bank job to secure his livelihood. “You couldn’t earn a living with art back then,” says the 82-year-old. But by the end of the early 90s, Srinivasan took to art full time. “There was a question of what I will do after retirement. That’s when I decided to get a whiff of what was happening in the art scene at that point.” Srinivasan specialises in abstract painting, and says he is still learning to simplify his abstractions even further. “Many ‘complain’ about not understanding the style…what they should understand is that abstract painting is not about using layers of random colours…it’s a process. I know when to start painting on the canvas and in fact, I talk, touch and create a channel between me and the canvas before I begin to paint,” he shares.