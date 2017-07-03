CHENNAI: Plans to extend the sewage treatment plants programme to other parks in the city come after the success of two pilot projects — Bougainvillea Park in Anna Nagar and Otteri Herbal Park in north Chennai. Together, they save nearly 50,000 litres of water on a daily basis.

The 11-acre Otteri Herbal Park, considered the city’s first park of its kind, requires around 40,000 litres of water a day for maintenance. The requirement is met by recycling water from the Otteri Nullah by the plant, that was built at a cost of Rs 28 lakh, according to a senior GCC official.The recycling plant in Bougainvillea Park, built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, recycles 10,000 litres a day from sewage.

“While the total water consumption in the city is 1100 MLD, we are able to save up to 0.5 MLD through these recycling plants, which is a small figure. But it is a right step in the right direction,” the official said.

However, according to Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA P Thayagam Kavi, not all was well in the first few months of the plant’s installation about a year ago in the Otteri Herbal Park.

“Many parts of the pipeline were broken and I had to bring it up in the assembly and write to the officials concerned many times before it was eventually fixed,” he said.According to R Rajendran, president of the Herbal Parks Welfare Association, a substantial part of the herbal park does not benefit from the project.

“While there are pipelines that help irrigate about 6-7 acres of the park, the pipe system does not cover the remaining area. Borewells are used in those parts,” he said.