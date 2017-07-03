CHENNAI: On Friday, at Kathiramangalam village in Thanjavur district, the police lathi charged villagers protesting against oil exploration projects in agriculturally fertile lands. A few hours later, a posse of policemen descended on Marina Beach, which is over 250 kilometres away from Kathiramangalam, and soon the lights were turned off.

A Tamilselvi, who sells ice-cream at the beach, wanted to know why the police were insisting that she immediately close down her shop as early as 9.30 pm. “They gave no answer. But just said I have to close if I want my shop to exist,” she says she quietly closed the shop and left. Shopkeepers like her at the Marina Beach say they have lost count of the number of times the police has asked them to shut shop in the last six months since the Jallikattu protests.

The protests that rocked the State in January, with Marina Beach as the epicentre, continue to give nightmares to the police force, which has now turned the sprawling beach into a tightly-controlled territory. Whenever an issue that could flare up into a protest comes to light, the police immediately starts a strict vigil. They question or frisk whoever they consider a potential protester. Those wearing black often end up as suspects.

In March, when there was a social media campaign to initiate yet another protest at the Marina over the hydrocarbon projects in the Cauvery delta region, the police clamped down on groups of persons. Since then, at the breakout of any issue that could potentially turn into a bigger protest, one of the first things the police does is post a huge posse of personnel at the Marina. Four pro-Eelam activists who attempted to hold a candle-light vigil last month were detained under the draconian Goondas Act.

“If police frequently ask us to close shops, how will we do business,” says V Santha, who sells water packets. For people like Santha, more than the debate over freedom of expression and protest, it’s a question of livelihood. They fear the frequent police clampdown on the beach might reduce visitors and, hence, their sales.

“On Friday evening, the police suddenly blocked the service road and did not allow cars or autos. After 11 pm, they did not allow even two-wheelers,” said P Arasu, an auto driver.

“I have been posted here for the last three weeks. We have little rest and have to suffer in this heat and salty air. Our higher ups ask for updates frequently and teams are posted here on a 24x7 rotation basis,” says an on-duty constable.

When asked about restrictions imposed at the Marina on Friday, a police officer said it was done after intelligence input that a party named “En Desam, En Urimai” had planned to mobilise a protest against the lathi charge on farmers in Kathiramangalam. “We continue the monitoring till 7 am on Saturday to prevent any such assembly,” said the officer.When Express contacted J Ebenezer, chief coordinator of the party, he acknowledged that his organisation was indeed planning a protest. “We just want to register our protest. We have the right to raise our voice on such issues,” he said.