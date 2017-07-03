CHENNAI: To spread more awareness about Child Sex Abuse AWARE, along with Madras Literary Society, recently held a session on ‘Prevention of child sexual abuse’. “Parents have to be extra careful while leaving their children under someone’s care. Just because they are a close relative, neighbour, or a colleague doesn’t guarantee safety,” said Abdul, volunteer, AWARE.

Many are unaware of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (2012) and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. One of the reasons why children don’t disclose abuse to their parents is because of lack of trust/faith. “If your child does not feel comfortable being touched or kissed by an adult, don’t force them. Respect how they feel...only then will they feel secure, and confide in case they are going through something,” shared Kannammai, volunteer, AWARE.

People are also not aware that not reporting is illegal. “As per Section 19 and 21 (1) of the POSCO act, it is mandatory to report cases. If not, those who are aware of the abuse and don’t report it can get jailed for a period of six months,” said Dr Thirumurugan SV Mahadhevan, Nobel Foundation.