CHENNAI: T o be a king is many a child’s dream — it means being rich, powerful, respected by people and incredibly fun! But have you ever wondered what’s behind the crown and glamour – the kind of stress and crucifying nightmares, secret wishes and desires? Theater GrueneSosse, a 35-year-old German theatre group, wishes to paint a surreal, poetical and musical performance, titled Dreimal König, which means ‘Three Times King’ about three very different kings, torn between dream and reality in a land full of surprises. CE speaks to the Detlef Köhler, one of the performers in the play, about their theatre group, their love for theatre and why they give importance to children in theatre.

Three Times King is a fairy tale that begins and ends with the three kings tucked into their respective nightdress. In between is portrayed the dream tales of the kings, with vibrant colours and discerning props. They differ from one another not only in their appearances and personalities, but also in their understanding of the world. Tempering within their hearts is jealousy and greed, and when it gets inflamed it escalates into a war. The story follows the how, with help from all sides, the fight settles.

Stills from the play



Theater GrueneSosse developed, over the years, a certain theatre language that uses only few signs and reduced number of props. “We have no real understandable language. Three Times King is not a golden example in its baroque way of using props, but it is an expression of the diversity we have in our programme. We use signs and play to create a personalised experience of every single spectator,” explains Detlef.



Founded in 1981, they started as a theatre for youngsters and their repertoire is mainly theatre for children between 6-12 years. Detlef feels that children are more amused by theatre plays, which delve into emotions more than logic. “Children are closer to their emotions and are willing to follow them, whereas adults want to think and get intellectual solutions. It is not necessary to think in this performance; you can relax and wait for the play’s influence to wash over you,” he says.

This year’s Little Festival focuses on culture as an indefinable entirely free of geographical and social barriers, and Detlef totally agrees. “Culture is made by humans and humans change during their lifetime. Everything is connected — traditions from the past to the present and the future, and across the West and East. Nobody can survive as a singular existence,” he says, adding that as a theatre group, they have to formulate ideas of human and social living together. “Everybody has to be part of it with its own experience of religion, race, education and background,” he says.

Three Times King premiered in October 2014, and has done 70 performances in Germany, Turkey, Belarus — and this is the first time they are bringing it to India. “The experience with a heterogeneous audience of adults and children was great in these diverse countries. We are excited to be in India and hope to give the audience a belief that we describe as ‘Love the world and take it in your hands to make it better’,” he says. Visualised in a wintery dreamy landscape, this fairy-tale has something for both adults and their little ones, surreally narrating fantasy emotions behind a glittering spark of truth.

Three Times King will be performed as a part of Little Festival 2017 on July 3, at 11 am at Museum Theatre. For details, call: 28331314

WORKSHOP

Theater GrueneSosse believes that seeing and playing theatre are equally rewarding experiences. It offers theatre workshops for young children to create touching, choreographic theatre pieces with a pinch of peculiar and smooth humour. To participate in their workshop on July 4 at the Goethe-Institut Auditorium, call: 28331314