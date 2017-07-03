CHENNAI: Three college students drowned at Kovalam in two different incidents on Saturday.

In the first one, Prithiviraj, 29, of Kelambakkam, a post graduate medical student, went for a bath in the sea at Kovalam along with two friends around 7 am on Saturday. “When the men were bathing in the beach, Prithiviraj drowned. His friends searched for him, but in vain. They alerted police who along with fishermen tried to trace the body, but in vain,” said a police official.

However, on Sunday morning, his body washed ashore near Uthandi about 7 km from the place of the incident. Locals who spotted the body alerted police who sent it for post-mortem.

Police said Prithiviraj was pursuing post-graduation at Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute at Kelambakkam. He stayed with his friends in the same locality.

In another incident the same evening, two engineering students from a private college near OMR went missing at Kovalam. Second year B Tech students Henry Joseph and Rakesh, both aged 20 and hailing from Andhra Pradesh went missing at the beach on Saturday evening, sources said.

“Eight B Tech students from Sathyabama University had gone to Kovalam beach and were playing in the waters behind a mosque. Around 7 pm, six students returned to the shore, while two were missing. They informed local police,” said a police source. As three students drowned the same day, a Coast Guard helicopter was pressed into service to trace the bodies. On Sunday, Joseph’s body was recovered at Kanathur beach, while the other youth is feared drowned. Kovalam police have registered a case and are investigating.