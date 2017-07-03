CHENNAI: With Chennai facing a severe shortage of water, even the drinking kind, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will soon turn to treated sewage to water about 50 parks in the city, which could save 15 million litres of water a month. The metropolis has 525 public parks which serve as lung spaces for Chennaiites. These are maintained by the GCC at an estimated cost of Rs70-75 crore a year.



“Initially, 50 parks have been identified under this scheme. Integrated sewerage treatment facilities will be set up near these parks at an estimated cost of Rs 17-18 crore,” said a senior GCC official, on condition of anonymity. The official also said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was nearing completion and tenders will be floated once it got the requisite approval from all the concerned stakeholders.



On an average, parks require close to 5-6 million litres of water per day (MLD). With a failed monsoon this year, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), which is entrusted with the task of supplying water to these parks, is struggling to meet the demand. With water bodies adjacent to some of the parks running dry, the GCC dug borewells in some parks to deal with the crisis.

To resolve this unfortunate situation, the civic body has planned to treat sewage water running through sewer lines in the vicinity and use this recycled water for maintenance.



Eight parks set for facelift

Eight parks, which are set to get a facelift under the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission, are also slated to get state-of-the-art treatment facilities.The restoration of Natesan Park, Jeeva Park and six other parks in and around T Nagar, Sharma Nagar, Kodambakkam and CIT Nagar is scheduled to begin by the end of this year. Aside from this, the civic body will also take up the construction of treatment facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 7.88 crore, another GCC official told Express.“These eight parks require close to 80,000 MLD of water and plans are being devised to ensure continuous water supply even when severe drought has persisted for months,” the official added.