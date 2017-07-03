CHENNAI: A social media message claiming that paracetamol is infected with the ‘Machupo’ virus has been doing the rounds across the globe for the past few months. However, with no substantial proof of the said claim, the rumour remains just that.

The message reads that a ‘a new, very white and shiny paracetamol’ has been proven to contain the virus, that causes the Bolivian hemorrhagic fever (BHF), also known as black typhus or Ordog Fever and was accompanied by the appropriately frightening picture of a young woman who, by virtue of the virus, appears to be suffering from severe discoloration in many parts of her body

After it went viral, officials in Malaysia and Indonesia had to lay the rumours to rest, rejecting the claim. In India, there have been no recorded cases of the virus according to experts, and neither does the message link out to any other credible reports of earlier cases.