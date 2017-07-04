CHENNAI: A man who was taken to hospital after his futile attempt to kill himself by biting a live wire, allegedly jumped from the third floor of the Government Royapettah Hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night.

M Muthu, who suffered severe head injuries, had to be taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, which is 4 km away, due to lack of neurologists at the Royapettah hospital.

Anguished family members told the police that Muthu had suicidal tendencies. Had neurologists been available at the Royapettah hospital itself he could had been saved, they claimed. The Royapettah hospital is one of the four big government hospitals in the city.

It all began after Muthu (38) suddenly locked himself in a room at his Kannagi Nagar home and bit a live wire at 11.20 pm. The 108 ambulance staff took him to the Royapettah Government Hospital where he was treated in the casualty ward.

“After a few minutes, he suddenly went missing from the ward and security officials went searching for him. As he ran through the corridors, patients at the urology ward assumed he was a thief and raised an alarm. He ran across the passage connecting the urology ward and the cancer block and fell from the third floor,” said R Kannan, Medical Superintendent of Royapettah Government Hospital.

Another senior doctor at the hospital said, Muthu suffered severe head and leg injuries in the fall. “Since there were no neurologists in the hospital at night, the patient was referred to the government general hospital,” said the doctor. Another source in the hospital said neurologists are available only during daytime, which causes delay in treatment at night as the patient has to be referred to the main government hospital.

“Had they treated him at Royapettah hospital itself, my son could possibly have been alive now,” said Muthu’s mother Chinnakolandai while waiting to collect his body at the hospital mortuary.

“On Sunday, he was talking to friends when he got a phone call. While speaking over the phone, he went to the house and locked himself and bit a live wire. When we reached Royapettah hospital, we found him bleeding,” said the mother who works as a maid in a house at Pudupet.

Muthu worked as a daily wage labourer and lived alone. “It seems to be a case of suicide. But we are conducting investigations on all angles,” said a senior officer supervising the investigation of the case.