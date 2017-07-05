CHENNAI: Disclaimer: I am not fully versed in the language of Indian cuisine. Hailing from the US, my Indian food experience was limited by both ignorance of the various dishes, and price point. Indian food in the U.S. is priced relatively high and often altered to better suit our bland-preferring palates. Adding to that was my general anxiety in asking what exactly an item such as ‘palak paneer’ is.

To celebrate my introduction to the local cuisine, a colleague took me on a mini-food tour. On our way to the first stop of the day, a vendor on a bicycle pulled up beside us with a rusty metal pot sitting on his back seat. She called him over and asked me if I wanted to try some. Inside the pot was a whitish fluid sloshing around, with no protection from the old pot. I asked what it was, and she responded with a word I fail to recollect. A sip of the drink and I got a slight cucumber taste. “It’s a drink made from curd,” she said. I immediately gave the rest of the drink to her.

We arrived at Murugan Idli Shop, Besant Nagar in time for lunch. Employees were still placing seats at tables in the far room, so we sat by the front window. Two sheets of banana leaf were placed on our table. Then the food came.

A server ladled three globs of chutney onto our leaf, followed by two idli cakes — one plain and one covered in what I would discover to be a red spicy powder surely taken from the center of an active volcano. My colleague also ordered sweet pongal — essentially a kind of rice pudding — to help comfort my buring taste buds. The different chutneys — orange, white and brown — added a savoury, slightly spicy flavor that also helped mask the red powder. The idli itself was surprisingly soft and paired well with the chutney. The meal ended with a hefty serving of onion dosa, which I would describe as a sort of onion flapjack, but I’ve never been a fan of onion dishes.

Hours later, the two of us stopped at GSS Restaurant for some dinner. I was once again unaware of what exactly she would order. The first dish placed on our table contained what I would describe as six egg-shaped bread pouches filled with potato and onion, and two small bowls of broth. This, I was told, was pani puri. I immediately made the connection between the dish and soup dumplings, a Chinese delicacy which contains soup.

On my first attempt to eat the pani puri, the shell cracked and spilled soup down my face. My second attempt was better, and the food was simple but delicious. Afterwards, we were served pav bhaji, a fast food dish originating from Maharashtra, India. The dish had vegetable curry served with two bread rolls still stuck to each other, and a side bowl filled with carrots and onion slices. It was as simple a dish as they come, but once again delicious without the overwhelming spices I’d encountered multiple times already.

Since then, I’ve branched out and tried new dishes, from the simpler aloo methi to Indian Subway (the main takeaway where nearly every sandwich is spicy). I’ve tasted the sour drink restaurants call ‘buttermilk’, despite the major difference with the substance I knew back home.

Most likely my favorite discovery so far is the children’s drink, rose milk. When I read that item on a menu, my first question was why anyone would make a drink out of roses, or how you would even milk a rose. I was shocked to find that rose milk is actually surprisingly sweet and tastes very similar to strawberry milk. Let’s just say if you want to get to know me better, let’s have a chat over a cup of rose.