The children of Narikurava community living under the bridge at Ambattur Industrial Estate are excited about going to school.They want a better life than their parents’ and are grateful to the police for helping them.

CHENNAI: A police van stopped near the platform under a flyover where the Narikurava (gypsy) families had taken shelter. The personnel were there to pick up the children, not to take them to the police station, but enroll them at the Government Middle School, where they will be given special attention. This initiative was taken by the local police.

“There are children who go astray, especially at these ages, mainly due to lack of opportunity to study. That is why we decided to educate the children,” said Inspector R Vijaya Raghavan who took the initiative. They took sanction from the city police brass, and provided transport to and fro from the school on patrol vehicles that are stationed at the busy traffic signal nearby.

The children were given school uniforms, and also clothes and other essentials, added the official. “They usually don’t get enrolled or if they are in school, they drop out because their parents want them to earn money. But they are enthusiastic about studying, and have easily made friends with other students,” said G Ranganayagi, headmistress of the school.

“I am so happy to be in school, I love it much more than this platform,” said a beaming 10-year-old Balu David, who just joined Class 5 at the Pattabiram Government Middle School. He is one of the 10 children from the homeless community, all between 6 and 12 years, who have joined the school this year.

But on Monday morning, when the police van pulled over, Balu was scared. People from the community are ubiquitous on the streets of the capital selling knick-knacks, and have to bear with the social stigma. Police often round them up for alleged thefts and other petty crimes. “The policemen from Ambattur Industrial Estate station came here and asked for my brother who was standing beside me. We were scared. But they said it was to help him get educated. I went with him to the school when he got enrolled,” shares P Sundari, his 22-year-old sister, who along with her family, has been living on the pavements for the past decade. Now nearly 30 families including hers live under the Tambaram-Puzhal flyover, along the busy Third Main Road in Ambattur Industrial Estate.

Sundari never had a chance to go to school. “My parents didn’t want me to. Instead, I was sent to pick metal waste. It gets us about `400-`500 a day, but I don’t like the job. I need respect and reputation like you,” she told this reporter, recalling how no companies in the industrial estate are willing to give them a job. “They call us thieves. Would they do that if we are educated? That is why I sent my brother to school. We want to speak English, and also wear churidar,” Sundari added with a quiet rage.

Beside her, playing with the mud on the pavement, was her daughter Anitha (7). She could not be sent to school due to poor health, said Sundari, as the child continued playing. But she also has dreams. “I want to be a doctor,” pat came the reply when we asked her about her ambition.

It is evening, and the police van has pulled over again. The boys and girls jump out of the van, happily chattering away. Unlike usual children, however, this is not the joy of returning

home from school, but being able to be inside one.