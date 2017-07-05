CHENNAI: We had lost both our pets to old age in a short span of a year and we were yearning to hear the pitter patter of a doggy feet at home again. Coming back to a home devoid of pets made our place less like a home and more of a house.

My husband, Jaysal, was of the opinion that our next pet will find a way to us and that was precisely what happened. On a Saturday night, we were driving to a restaurant for dinner, but after we reached the place, I had a change of mind. I wanted some street food and so we pulled out of the parking and headed to the local eat street. We heard a loud whine from a dark corner and there he was, a gangly pup with forlorn eyes, visibly hurt and terribly lonely. We scooped him up without a plan, having absolutely no idea that he was to be our Joey. He recovered from a pelvic fracture and made a permanent place for himself in our home and hearts.

Two years later, Rustom came into our lives again by sheer luck. My father-in-law, having suffered a stroke, had a physiotherapist visiting him on a regular basis. On her way back from one such visit, she found a little kitten tied on the road with a rope. It was too late at night, so having no place to go, she called us and we took him in. On further examination at a vet, we learned that the kitten was blind and also had a diaphragmatic hernia that made his chances of survival very slim unless a complex surgery is performed. The future looked bleak for our little warrior but we took a chance and kept him. We named him Rustom which means warrior. Rustom is yet to face the battle of surgery but we do have hope that he’ll make a full recovery. Looking back, I shudder to think of how close we were to not finding these very important members of our family and thank Lady Luck for smiling at us not just once

but twice.

The best part about having them in our lives is their influence on my three-year-old daughter. It has convinced me that animals are the best companions any child could have. She finds it easier to share with her playmates, has learned to be more accepting of differences and pays attention to others’ needs. She actively assists us in their care and I definitely believe that the seeds of compassion, kindness and responsibility are being planted in her early years, all thanks to her furry companions.

Sometimes, I joke that we have a bit of a circus at home with a toddler, a dog and a blind cat as there’s never a dull moment but I’ll not have it any other way. Our three children complete our family.