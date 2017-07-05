CHENNAI: Dr Keerthi Varman (31) has been practicing medicine since 2011, after receiving his MBBS degree from Thanjavur Medical College. He works at Balu Specialty Clinic, specialising in diabetic care. He’s married, without kids, and has a hobby that’s only recently started to become popular in India. He is a competitive gamer.

Varman at the gaming centre

Like most gamer prior to moving into the competitive scene, Varman played single-player games, like Far Cry, Mortal Kombat, Grand Theft Auto, and the Batman Arkham series of games. “Now, the genre has changed,” he said. “Before, we played offline, and now it’s like online games, multiplayer online battle arena game (MOBA), everything. So we need to interact with other players.”

For the past year, he has been going to PlayerZ Gaming Cafe to get his gaming fix. Varman plays DOTA as well as other games. “I play tournaments occasionally, during the weekend or holidays,”

he added.

At this cafe, he’s connected to dozens of players from across the city, and though he has friends at work who play video games, they visit their own local cafes. “Now people have different responses, and they are open to gaming now,” Varman said. “We didn’t have this option four to five years ago.”

Growing up, his parents saw gaming as a waste of time. “They used to restrict me, because you were not allowed to play much. But now that I’m working and I’m on my own, it’s not a big issue. Whenever I find time, I come here,” he said.

Although his free time is limited now compared to his childhood, playing video games and jumping into other worlds serves as his own form of weekend vacation. “It’s a part of my life actually,” he pointed out. “It relieves me of other things — tensions and work. Gaming relaxes me, and it also helps me concentrate.” He can easily sink into it for three to four hours at a time, which relieves him of other pressures he faces. Having this local community to fall back on is also a benefit. “We like the atmosphere. It’s dark here, everything you need for gaming now. It’s not something you have in a lot of cafes.”

PLAYERZ

Rakesh Navaneethakrishnan founded PlayerZ in 2012 to share his love of video games and provide a dedicated space. When Nvidia approached them in 2014 for sponsoring, he found the space becoming more a centre for the competitive scene, with competitive players winning upwards of thousands of dollars in national tournaments and making this lifestyle their careers. The titles played most often in tournaments are DOTA, Counter-Strike:GO, FIFA, and Call of Duty.