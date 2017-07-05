CHENNAI: If TV shows are like novels, with narratives stretched over seasons, then web series are like short stories — distilled, refreshingly short and as energizing as a coffee break; an easily digestible entertainment snack that entertains the avid internet surfer. With several English web series becoming hot favourites, we find some of our own Indian web-series to be breaking boundaries and stereotypes, portraying topics yet unexplored by their television or big-screen siblings. ABINAYA KALYANASUNDARAM brings you a list of eight Indian web series you must follow because they’re much more relatable than their English counterparts

1. AS I'M SUFFERING FROM KADHAL

Available on: Hotstar

Language: Tamil + English

Runtime: Season 1, 10 Episodes, each 20 min | Season 2 coming soon

As I’m suffering from Kadhal

Love and Hate, Marriage and Divorce — and a whole lot of fun and cuss words in between — that’s As I’m suffering from Kadhal for you. A Hotstar original, this RomCom wannabe hits all the right notes with the current 20-something ambitious men and women. The story revolves around four couples, or rather three couples — one married, one live-in and the other soon-to-be-married — and one divorced single dad. Shot in almost Modern Family-like documentary style (with the poster uncannily resembling the same), these oh-so-relatable characters discuss life and relationship issues in the most quirky way possible. If you enjoyed Balaji’s Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, his web-series won’t disappoint, whether you’re suffering from Kadhal or not.

2. The ‘Other’ Love story

Available on: Justlikethat Films Channel, YouTube

Language: English + Hindi (with subs)

Runtime: 17 Episodes, each 6-13 min

A nascent, real and raw portrayal of a young lesbian couple’s relationship set in 1990’s Bangalore, The ‘Other’ Love story is bold with a capital B. Aadhya, an only daughter, a seemingly lost and independent college student finds herself anti-social till she meets Aachal, who lives a few streets away from her. A blossoming friendship over failed exams and family issues gradually becomes something more, with Aachal and Aadhya equally doubtful and sure about their feelings that are uncommon in the society. The short episodes speak volumes, portraying a sincere coming-of-age shy love story, with landline phones, love letters, stolen glances and even subtle hints of jealousy, perfectly showing that this is indeed just like any other love story. The series also won Roopa Rao, writer and director, the best director award at the NYC Web Fest.

3. A.I.S.H.A

Available on: Arre Channel, YouTube

Language: English + Hindi (with subs)

Runtime: Season 1, 7 episodes, each 15-20 min

Anti-social dude falls in love with his Artificial Intelligence Simulated Humanoid Assistant (A.I.S.H.A) — and it doesn’t end well. Sounds similar to ‘Her’? Well that’s where all similarities end — replace mild Joaquin Phoenix with a genius-app-developer who created her, and Scarlett Johannson’s voice with slightly deeper, less-dreamy one — and you’ve got Raghu Ram’s dark techno-fable web-series, A.I.S.H.A. With both his work and social life at rock bottom, Sam puts all his effort into the creation of a true artificial intelligence program, an autonomous virtual assistant whom he calls ‘Aisha’, who then goes rogue on him and makes his life hell. Crisply-paced, dark-themed and commendable acting make a typical story deeper than it seems at first glance. Give it a try.

4. Livin’

Available on: Madras Central

Channel, YouTube

Language: Tamil + English

Runtime: Ongoing season, 3 Episodes, each 15 min

Harish, a sweet, well-meaning photographer moves in with his messy, badass feminist live-in girlfriend. Did you read that bit? Yes, live-in girlfriend. Here we have a Tamil show that includes a live-in relationship, without making a huge deal out of it. (Get the hint, OKK?) Stark opposite characters these two — Haritha’s messy, while Harish is organised. Throw in Harish’s friend, Swami, a frequent stoner and likeable laze, who was incidentally thrown out in the first episode — the story is set to be a comedy of errors. Onscreen smoking up, a predictable hallmark of a relatable millennial show, is a step forward for Tamil entertainment. Three episodes down the line, Livin’ has managed to keep us laughing, all the while lacing in satire on ‘pre-wedding’ photo shoots and a takedown of forced arranged marriages and patriarchy.

5. Black Sheep

Available on: Rascalas Channel, YouTube

Language: Tamil + English

Runtime: Ongoing season, 8 Episodes, each 15 min

A fun, urban, real, slice-of-life tale about an engineering student Shyam finding his way through life. The USP of the show is that it renders all the grey areas in a young adult’s life with a matter-of-fact air, allowing all urban 20-somethings to find an immediate connect with this confused, lost young man. Based on the true life story of Shyam Renganathan, the series is only 8 episodes old, and is a huge hit owing to its witty writing laced with Tamil as is usually spoken in any urban household, great cinematography and an honest look at the urban lifestyle of a young adult, albeit with no over-the-top drama.

6. Bang baaja baarat

Available on: YFilms Channel, YouTube

Language: Hindi + English

Runtime: 5 Episodes, each 15-25 min

Modern independent couple decides to plan a wedding, and THEN invite their parents to the wedding. Except the guy is a Brahmin, and the girl Punjabi. Kind of like a desi-version of 2002 classic My big fat Greek Wedding, the series has some great original comedy, good performances and a fun soundtrack keeping the mood upbeat and even the cliché A-jokes vibrant. A great watch with friends, perhaps away from parental supervision.

7. Tripling

Available on: TheViralFeverVideos Channel, YouTube

Language: Hindi + English

Runtime: 5 Episodes, each 20 min

Travel is the new cool thing to do, and road trips with friends are life goals. But have you ever considered traveling with siblings? But Tripling (a play on the word Trip + Sibling, ICYMI) may just inspire you to do so! This show traces the story of three siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan on a road trip, who’ve their own struggles and fights in their personal lives. The script is highly relatable and you’ll find at least one character that resembles someone from your social circle. Needless to say, the show will give you some serious #SiblingTravelGoals.

8. I Don’t Watch TV

Available on: Arre Channel, YouTube

Language: English + Hindi (with subs)

Runtime: Season 1, 5 episodes, each 15-20 min

Life behind the screen is not as glamorous as it seems on it — and that’s the premise of I don’t watch TV. It depicts the ‘real’ life of India’s beloved television stars and works to debunk the false myths surrounding the fabulous life of these television actors. From not getting paid enough to the long hours, little breaks, fake friendships and extreme competition to find work — the actors divulge the pent-up emotions behind lines like “I have some projects in the pipeline” to “I’m just waiting for the right project”. It’s funny, edgy, and satirical and feels less like a scripted show and more like an unscripted reality show.