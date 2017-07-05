Food has always been my passion and in 2005 I realised that I wanted to pursue it as my career. I started my career in Bengaluru, where my brother also worked as a chef. He taught me all about food. After having spent five years in Bengaluru, I moved to Chennai. I have been working at Chap Chay, The Raintree Hotel, for about six months now.

I have been exposed to different varieties of food since my childhood. I have always understood and loved different cuisines and flavours. My brother and the chefs I have worked with in the last 12 years have inspired me. Every place that I have been trained in, I have learned and mastered a different cuisine under some of the best chefs. From Mumbai I learnt Japanese cuisine, a couple of Thai dishes from Bengaluru, from Chennai I learnt a lot of Chinese dishes and from Kolkata I picked up a couple of Cantonese dishes. So every place has made me a better chef and has taught me a lot. My specialities however are my Japanese, Chinese and Thai food.

Each cuisine stands apart in terms of authentic flavouring. For example, we use a lot of tangy flavours in Shanghai food and in Cantonese and Chinese dishes we use very little spice. But we adjust the flavours as per the taste of the customers. In Chennai, people prefer more spices and tanginess, so even the authentic Chinese flavours have to be changed.

I think my best and also my favourite dishes are dimsums. I also did a dimsum festival at the hotel recently. I love experimenting with dimsums and create new flavours. Broccoli and cheese dimsums, scallop and prawn dimsums, pork bun dimsum, beef dimsums are some of my most favourite varieties. I try out different varieties because nowadays people look for new and unique flavours.

I have received a lot of appreciation for my broccoli and cheese dimsums. Mostly people prefer their dimsums with a dip, so I tried a couple of varieties with the kind of dips too. I tried four kinds of dips keeping in mind the kind of flavours and taste that guests want — spring onion and garlic, tangy chilli sauce, roasted sesame sauce and tomato and onion cold sauce.