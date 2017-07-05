CHENNAI: K Raghavi Senthilkumar is a differently-abled passionate HR Consultant and Trainer. She is also the founder of The Headway Foundation. Her mantra — Love and have fun throughout your life!

If you had to describe god to a child?

*Sshhh... god is watching you. He has an invisible head. He also floats in the garden and sees the owls, bunnies and butterflies. God also rides a motorcycle but he’s playing hockey in Anna Salai right now. He is everywhere.

What would your first words to god be if he/she appeared in front of you?

OMG!

If there was a dare/challenge you would like to give god what would it be?

Stop rape!

If you had the power to grant one gift to god, what would it be?

The Godpack

What is your funniest encounter in a place of worship?

A quirky habit that have in terms of being spiritual or a god believer?

As a god believer, I keep looking at my finger ring where my god’s image is embossed.

What do you think will offend god?

May be if we don’t offer him/her naivedhyam

If you had to prepare a joke about god and also present it in front of him, what would it be?

No jokes on god. Saami kannu kuthum!

If god appeared to you, what would you say?

Hey...am glad we finally met!

What has been your most devilish encounter that made you (or not) a believer?

If god gets mad, he lets out the thunder and throws lightening all around. So I am a staunch believer of god, you see.

A superpower you would wish for? What would you do with it?

I wish I had the power to create a disabled-friendly environment — an inclusive society!

If you’re going to hell, who are the three people you’d want to see there? Why?

By the way, that’s a wrong address. I am not going to hell!

Our Indian gods or Greek gods...Whom would you pick? And which god would you want to be friends with? Why?

Lord Kubera. All time money.

A one liner that you would throw at god?

God, bless all!