CHENNAI: The Duchess All Women Club and Madras Motor Sports Club launched the 16th edition of the Indian Oil-Duchess All Women Car Rally 2017 recently. Nina Reddy, joint MD, Savera Hotel, said she was excited to see the rally forging ahead since its debut in 2002. “The kind of response we get is so great. Every year, we have a fixed theme, and this year it is ‘Back to School’. It is going to be like a carnival,” she said.

Radhika, who has been rallying for the last four years, said that she always looks forward to the ‘thrill of it’. “There is so much fun, bonding, fighting and a horde of other emotions that run through my mind during the rally. I have made so many friends here that I feel like coming back every year,” she added.

The event also featured Meenakshi Arvind and Mookambika Rathinam, who was part of the XPD 2470 team that rallied all the way from Coimbatore to London. “We did the rally in January 2016. It is called XPD 2470, because we covered 24 countries in 70 days,” says Meenakshi. Speaking about her experience, Mookambika says she has covered almost all places in India, but this was her first outside India rally. “It was a big leap for me,” she said.

PDG MD and District Governor of Rotary Texcity, Coimbatore KA Kuriachan, says that the motive behind the rally is to create awareness about the importance of literacy and woman empowerment. “If we educate a man, only one person gets educated, but if we educate a woman, a whole family is educated,” he explained.

The rally will be flagged off on July 9 and is open for cars of all engine capacities and categories — cars as well as jeeps in six different categories — Expert, Regular, Novice, Duchess, Family and BOBS.