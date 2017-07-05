CHENNAI: Sirsasan is the headstand pose. Salamba means with support. Sirsa means head.

Today we are looking at the intermediate step – a semi inversion from which we can launch into the headstand and next week we’ll be looking at the complete headstand.

STEPS

Kneel down in front of a folded blanket. Bend forward and place your elbows shoulder width apart, interlock your fingers, next allow both the little fingers to rest on the floor so they don’t overlap each other. Keep the fingers taut throughout the pose except if you fall down from the headstand, that’s when fingers should be limp and knees flexed, now stretch the palms and keep them straight.

Next place the crown of your head on the blanket and the back of your head firmly touching the fingers. Lift your knees off the floor and straighten them. Walk your feet forward so that the feet rest on the floor, the pelvis will be directly above the shoulders. Exhale and lift your heels off the floor so that only your toes remain touching the floor as shown. You may lift your heels off the floor and bring them down many times). Next week (Part 2 of this article) we will look at the complete headstand.

IMPORTANT TIP

Beginners must try this pose against a wall or in a corner where two walls meet by placing the blanket two inches from a wall so that the body is supported.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Do not start with this pose if you suffer from high or low blood pressure.

BENEFITS OF INTEMEDIATE STEP

This prepares the body for the headstand.

