CHENNAI: Are you a Jawa-Yezdi enthusiast? If yes, keep your eyes open the next time you take it out for a ride. Chances are high that you will be ‘chased down the street’ by the ‘Roaring Riders’ — the ONLY Jawa Yezdi fraternity in Chennai. As the group of riders from the city meticulously gear up to celebrate ‘International Jawa Day’ on July 9, City Express chats with Desikan Devarajan, one of the senior riders from the group to know more about the Jawa-Yezdi legacy, road safety

and more…

The motorcycles date back to the 1950s when they were first manufactured in Czechoslovakia and later launched in India in the 60s. “The company In Czechoslovakia tied up with a company in Mysore to produce these motorcycles. But, it later shut down in 1996 due to labour issues and emission norms, which they couldn’t comply with,” explains Desikan who has been part of the ‘Roaring Riders’ for five years now. These bikes with a double silencer were the ‘ultimate machines’.

“They are robust and reliable and we riders do short and long distances in them and they don’t seize, with the exception of a few instances,” he explains, quoting the example of Deepak Kamath who set a world record by travelling 42,000 km on Yezdi along with his mechanic. “He circumnavigated the globe in 120 days,” he shares.

Talking about International Jawa Day, which is celebrated across the world on the second Sunday of every July, Desikan shares that it’s more like a festival for the riders. “We share light moments, talk about rides, our machines and most importantly road safety,” he says emphasising on the group’s motto — ‘Road Safety for all’. “People should start wearing helmets even if they have to drive to the next street. Usage of safety gears for riders, avoiding cell phones while driving are other important aspects we focus on. But, mainly we would like to advise people to stop driving inebriated and this one is to parents: Do not hand over the vehicle to a minor child…this creates a high chance of fatality,” elucidates Desikan who owns a 1984 Yezdi-classic 250.

With a visible volume of over 160 Jawa-Yezdi riders in the city, he says that they will be clocking about 30-40 new additions to the group this year. “There are several people who own Jawa-Yezdi in the city and many walk in on the day of celebration. The rest? We sometimes literally chase them down. Not the high speed chase of course…but if we spot someone on road, we manage to catch up to them and introduce them to the group. The happiness on their face to know about a group with similar interests is amazing and that’s how our family grows,” he smiles.

Riders between the age group of 25 to 35, with exception of a few 60-year-old riders, who have inherited the Jawa-Yezdi from their fathers and waiting to pass it on to their children are also part of the group. “For the elder riders, riding along makes them happy. It brings back memories for them of riding on the bike tank with their father. For the younger riders, the bikes are either newly procured or passed on from their fathers. So, there are several Jawa-Yezdi machines that are 30 to 60 years old,” he smiles.

So, how do the riders maintain these bikes from the bygone era? “That’s the challenge…we have to maintain it with utmost care and unfortunately there are very few mechanics who can work on these models,” he explains. With only a handful of centres in the country that still manufacture spare parts for these bikes, the riders are solely dependent on these dealers to keep their machines in shape. “Mysore, Chennai, Coimbatore and Bangalore are the four places where we get spare parts and we have just one or two in each place. So, if they shut business we are doomed,” he says.

While maintaining the ‘mean machines’ have become a part of their lives, how do their families react to them spending anything from `60,000 to `1 lakh to procure a bike, to add to their collection? “As long as we divide time equally for rides and family, things are alright. These bikes are vintage now. So, they have to be maintained...they understand this and even support us...as long as we don’t spend unreasonably,” he laughs.



The International Jawa Day will be celebrated on July 9 at Hotel Ashoka, Egmore, from 9 am onwards. For details visit: www.roaringriders.co.in