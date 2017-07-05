CHENNAI: When Dr D Janardhana Reddy started experiencing constant pain and discomfort on his left shoulder, little did he think that it would pave the way for an interesting idea. Dr Reddy, chief cardiac surgeon, Apollo Speciality Hospital, Vanagaram, shares the circumstances behind his innovative

car handles...

“It all started when I developed a chilling pain on my left shoulder that later developed to a frozen shoulder,” reminisces Dr Reddy. Despite having consulted both a physiotherapist and an orthopaedician, the pain refused to go away. “And that is when I analysed this situation and just thought about making a simple change in my travel routine — I changed sides. I started sitting on the right side of my car's back seat….and one day I asked myself ‘Why not put handles on the roof?’”

After a few discussions with his mechanic, the idea became a reality. “I called my mechanic, Dandapani, and told him that I wanted a few fittings in my car and even gave him a rough idea of how I wanted it to look. And that is how we came up with these handles,” he avers. He explains that it was essentially a hassle-free idea with a simple execution.

“We fit two handles in the back of the car on the middle of the roof. Usually, in a car you have two handles at either ends, near the door. But now, we have two handles in between so that even if you are sitting on the right side of the car, you can still hold on to a handle with your left hand,” adds Dr Reddy. Both the handles are supported by an steel plate that is sheathed well that when one sits in the car, only the foldable handles are visible. “The handles do not look out of place...I think that is the main USP here,” he explains.

He says that the whole process took around two months. “Dandapani made the handles almost immediately...and since then I have been using them. I also get to do hand and shoulder exercises in the car every day now, ” he smiles. So what are the kind of responses he has got so far for his idea? “I have only told my friends and family about it...they were really appreciative. However, I am looking forward to sharing the idea with more people,” he says.