CHENNAI: I was walking by and saw a dog with a collar around its neck, but I could see no owner around. It did its business under a tree and started walking. It seemed calm. I went to pet him and got attacked. How do I know if a dog is friendly?

– Sharmila Mohan

Hi Sharmila,

It is very normal for dog lovers to see a dog on the road, rush forward with a high-pitched excited voice and pat the dog’s head or give it a hug. However, what you consider as a normal display of affection is perceived as a threat in the dog world. Some of the home dogs are fine with the hugging and head-patting as they have grown to trust the humans who do it, but it is not normal in the dog psychology.

When approaching a new dog, always ask the owner first. If the owner is not comfortable with you touching the dog or if he says that his dog is not really friendly, please move on and don’t force yourself on them.

On the occasions where there is no owner present and you are looking to help or rescue the dog, then first monitor the dog from a distance and call for professional help. In dire situations where the professionals are not available, follow these steps to approach the dog.

Be very calm and slow when you approach the dog — excited noises or hurried motions could scare the dog. Approach the dog on its side without making eye contact. If the dog shows signs of fear or aggression, stay a short distance away without making eye contact again, and move closer when they stop exhibiting anxiety. Use a treat if available or make a gently slapping noise on your thigh calling out to him to make the dog come to you. When you are close, in a relaxed manner, extend the back of your palm a couple of inches from the dog’s nose so that he can sniff you.

Once he is comfortable with your presence, you can touch him on his shoulder and neck areas. Avoid the head, back, legs and tail regions.Slow wagging tail instead of a fast one, high-pitched barking, and a stiff body are common signs of a stressed dog. In some, you will see raised heckles or growl with the teeth bared. If the dog shows any such signs, walk away and monitor the dog from a distance.

For queries related to pet, write to pets.faq@gmail.com