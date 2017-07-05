CHENNAI: When he bagan his career in marketing, RJ Ram Narayanan didn’t know, he would become the MD of AMN Global Group one day. But as a 19-year-old boy, he had ambition and was hungry for success. He believed in strong women, and that is one of the reasons why he conducts events that are related to women empowerment. He speaks to CE about his career, his favourite destinations and how he manages his life and work balance.

Tell us about your journey in this career

I started my career in sales and marketing when I was 19. At the end of the day, what drives you is the passion you have for your field. You need to have the desire to excel always. My desire is to contribute to the society, in any way and in any form. I felt the best thing was to do events that were socially-related. That’s how AMN global group was formed, in 2010.

What is a typical day in your life like?

No set norms. I work based on the requirements. At times I stretch my days beyond 24 hours.

How do you take a break to de-stress from hectic work?

I don’t believe in the word ‘hectic’. When I take up some work, I can’t say it’s hectic and complain. I should enjoy it. And my enjoyment shouldn’t stop with me, I make others enjoy. What I do benefits the entire society. People who are involved in the events are benefitted, and are happy; they carry those good moments with them that lingers in their mind forever.

What are your other interests?

India is a cricket-crazy nation. I love cricket. There were days in school and college when we used to cut class and go see the matches. I also played cricket. After that there wasn’t much time for sports. I felt that my profession has to be given more importance than my pastime. But I always believe in one thing, everybody has got a field, and in your select field you need to be a performer. Be a Tendulkar in the profession you have selected and contribute to the circle that your part of. Every marathon starts with a first step.

Your favourite destination to travel to?

I love my hometown Chennai, one of the best places to live in. I also love Mumbai; it is a happening city. About 10 years ago, when I was in Mumbai, I ate roadside poori-bhaaji, a good quantity of bhaaji and 10 pooris for just `10! In the same Mumbai we have dined for `10,000 also. What I love about Mumbai people is that they don’t mix work and relaxation. They have fixed work timings and keep up appointments. Value of time is more than money — you can earn money but you can’t earn time. I have seen women cut vegetables in the metro to

save time!

Favourite cuisine experiences?

I’m a vegetarian. Saravana Bhavan is one of the good joints, then there are Mathsya and Woodlands. I also like Dakhsin, in ITC and Maurya in Delhi ITC. I remember the best dhaba I had was in between Bhopal to Indore — I had aval upma, which they call poha, which was very tantalising and tasty. I never thought I will have such good upma there. The three of us gobbled up the poha there!

How do you manage work-life balance?

Life always makes you learn. I make it a point that if I’m in office, I don’t take my personal calls. Likewise, when I go back home I don’t take any official calls.

Your support system?

At the end of day, your support is you. I must believe in my abilities to get get the work done and know that I’m doing the right thing. Self-belief is the most important factor. For example, Tendulkar plays cricket on the field. He’s got support staff, but they’re beyond the boundary. When he faces the ball, it’s just him, his determination,dedication and passion that makes him achieve.