CHENNAI: Paraplegics, or those paralysed by spinal cord injuries, can dream of walking again with robotic wearable legs developed by a Chennai-based innovator.

STM Veerabahu, who had earlier been honoured as one of the top-20 Indian technology innovators under the age of 35 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s magazine Technology Review, says the device has cleared clinical trials and a certificate has been issued by the Clinical Trial Registry to use the device for treatment of people.

The robotic wearable leg created by

STM Veerabahu | ASHWIN PRASATH

The innovator, who was in need of funds to realise his dream, has now signed a memorandum of understanding with Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, wherein he will help in setting up a state-of-the-art Rehabilitation Centre for paraplegics and paralysed patients.

DR Gunasekaran, Dean of Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, said the technology would be a boon for paraplegics and those with neurone disorders as well as spinal cord injuries. “They can move again. The newly-proposed rehabilitation centre will also help the under-privileged get treatment here,” he said. “The commercial launch is likely this week.”

Veerabahu, who launched a start-up, Cybernoid Healthcare Private Limited, said that a total of 13 clinical trials were carried out. During the trials, seven patients dropped out while six finished the exercise.

Talking about the success of the technology, Veerabahu said the pleasure of standing again and walking brought tears to the eyes of patients. So far, such devices had to be imported. “Ours is the first Make in India device. I have a small outfit where we can manufacture eight to 10 devices,” he says, while adding he seeks government aid for mass production of such devices.

The device is a four-strap attachment to the body. Once it is fixed, it carries the individual. It also has a rechargeable battery, which can operate for an hour. It has a joystick which the patient would operate to control his movement. The device is designed to hold a weight of 85 kg. The device could also be of immense help to the soldiers who lost limbs or have been paralysed, said Veerabahu.

Internationally, he added, the devices supplied by Israel and United States would cost `72-92 lakh. “Our product will cost only one-seventh of it,” he said.

A similar innovation is going on in Berkley University in the United States and also by Defence Research Development Organisation for defence purpose. “The idea is to create a super soldier who can carry enormous equipment,” said Veerabahu.

