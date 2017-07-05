CHENNAI: We have a beautiful indoor garden. When people come home, they are so amazed that they invariably go up to the plants to touch to confirm that they are not artificial,” says Bharati Sagar, with a broad smile. The space for this is provided by the architects and designers of Total Environment Building Systems to the founder Kamal Sagar and his wife Bharati, who live in Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

Though Bharati is a well-known artist and art is her first love, she is an expert at gardening as well. She truly has green fingers. She tells us how she has saved almost stead plants by chopping off the tops and placing a thick layer of soil and taking care to keep the top damp. It’s been a story of trial and error and is an endless labour of love.

Her indoor garden which is right in her gorgeous living room not only looks aesthetically delightful but also has health benefits. She has especially grown and nurtured plants such as Sansevieria also commonly known as ‘mother-in-law’s’ tongue, Philodendron (money plant) Spathiphyllum (snakes hood) and Aeraca Palm. These are powerful air purifiers as they keep the air clean and give relief from allergies.

Apart from these, she has ornamental plants such as the Clorophytum, ficus, Asparagus (ornamental), Ferns, Begonia, Ixora, Dianthus, spathiphyllum, Cypress (umbrella plant) which she uses often in her Ikebana flower arrangements. She has Portulaca in her overhanging planters; this flower flourishes only as long as there is sunlight. Rheo has been planted for foliage on the edges of the garden.

Then there’s Bonsai made with cuttings (after some grafting work) — miniature Jade, peepul, bougainvillea, and aloe vera. Bharati even applies the aloe vera gel on her face and as a hair pack.

The west facing façade lined with floor to ceiling windows brings in sufficient sunlight for the gardens. Everything is eco-friendly. Vermicompost and organic manure is used once a month and neem oil is sprayed for protection from insects. Soil loosening is also done once a month. Over growth is divided for propagation of new plants. Manicuring is done regularly. After all, no pain, no gain!

Pretty waterfalls, statues, decorative birds and other garden accessories add to the charm of this lively living room garden.

Every Total Environment Home is designed around a garden, often around multiple gardens, even if the home is an apartment on the 19th floor. Each garden comes complete with sprinklers and a drip irrigation system which is useful when traveling on long trips. Large glass panels help bring nature into the home from these gardens, blurring the boundaries between the indoors and the outdoors.

“Every day we look forward to our morning cuppa in our garden surrounded by flowers and healthy greenery,” says Bharati. By the way, the Sagar house has old Hindi film songs and classical Western music and jazz playing on low volume all day which they aver helps the plants remain green and healthy and the flowers to blossom beautifully. Such are the benefits of music therapy!