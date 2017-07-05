An architect and interior designer in the city, Meena Gayatri, is an art enthusiast right from when she was two. She is the founder of Art Alive, a series of art therapy workshops that revolve around art as a medium of healing. These workshops involve methods of de-stressing, inculcating intuition and bringing out the best of one out on paper.

So, what’s your Chennai connect?

Masala dosa

One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

Sunrise by the beach

A Chennai-based celeb or any personality whom you would like to date or go out with?

Comedian Vivekh

Three things in Chennai that can’t be found in any part of the world?

Inexpensive catamaran rides, Sathyam Cinemas and the most resilient public

Your favourite hangout spot?

Amethyst

Three stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs?

House coat with dhupatta, women in public and overcharging auto drivers

Where would you take a person who is new to the city? Why?

Mylapore, it’s the encyclopedia of Chennai. Everything is found there!

One part of the city or a specific area that you want to explore?

Anna Nagar

What would you do to prove someone that you are a true Chennai-vasi?

Wear a CSK (Chennai Super Kings) t-shirt.

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Bejaaru and top takkar

Two things from Chennai that you would take to any place you travel.

Grand Sweets tomato thokku and khadi towel

Describe the city in your own words and style! Namma Chennai

A fusion of over emotion and utter confusion

(as told to Abinaya Kalyanasundaram)