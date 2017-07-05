CHENNAI: Enter Gandhi Street in Kannigapuram in Avadi and the first thing one notices is stagnant drains, filled with garbage. Down the street, an empty plot serves as a dump yard with dogs rummaging for leftover food.

Sanitation is a big issue for residents of Kannigapuram. While part of the responsibility lies with them — throwing garbage into the drains, for example — there are few public dustbins. Avadi municipality officials are also held accountable for irregular clearance of garbage, which residents say is accumulated at Anna Street and Gandhi Street.

A larger drain runs parallel to the Gandhi Street, adjoining the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. Another dump can be found on its banks. One full-to-the-brim large dustbin is stationed and that is evidently not enough. “We have been demanding that the municipality clears this place, takes steps to close the drain and provides more dustbins. But nothing has happened till now,” Bala Ruban, a resident said.

The poor sanitation presents hygiene issues to residents, some of whom claim they regularly contract fever due to the mosquito menace. Syed Ibrahim, who runs a grocery shop, said: “When there is a dengue alert, conservancy staff spray larvicide and spread bleaching powder. But that is not enough. The mosquito problem persists.”

Elsewhere, there is another large drain running along the Karumariamman Koil Street (Ward 32). The drain can be best described as a floating garbage. Piles of filth can be seen floating on the drains. Local residents claim no steps have been taken to clean the drain, which is connected to Vilinjiyambakkam lake.

B Rajasekar, a resident, said: “There is a school nearby and this uncleaned and open drain poses a significant safety risk for the children who study there.”

When contacted, Avadi municipality officials told Express they will ensure the garbage is cleared. “We’ve ordered new dustbins that will be placed near main roads, in addition to existing ones.”

Broken promise

Significantly, all 48 wards of Avadi municipality were slated to get an underground drainage system at a cost of about D200 crore. Almost a decade has passed since work began, yet the system has not been commissioned till now.