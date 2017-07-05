CHENNAI: There was a time, when the spectrum of human emotions used to be scribbled and shared through quill and paper. But as technology progressed and western concepts took over, the country caught on to the ‘greeting card phenomenon’ in the early 1980s. After three decades, the trends in greeting cards have drastically changed — from ‘classic greeting’ in traditional cards to digitised greetings, there has been a huge shift. Also, with do it yourself (DIY) and customised cards grabbing the limelight, retail stores and greeting card manufacturers are seeing a dip in the number of takers for greeting cards on the shelves.

As we walk into a famous gifts store in Virugambakkam, the greeting card section wears a deserted look. Rajini, the person in charge of the section, rues, “There are people who still buy greeting cards, but the number has gone down, because of social network and unlimited e-card options.”

Thanks to the internet, card manufacturers have been finding it difficult to keep pace with designs and customisations that are available online. “Even in the traditional cards market, we have brilliant designs. There was a time when people preferred the ‘music card’. Every time you open it, music plays. But, the message on the card wouldn’t be what the buyer wants to convey. So, people turned to customised cards where they can have music cards, messages, card size and even colours of their choice in one package,” he shares.

But the revenue flow of the traditional card market didn’t have a great impact, as compared to sales, he opines. “Back then if a card cost `30, the same card today is `200. The price has increased depending on the quality of a card,”he adds.

Though the racks are filled with cards for every occasion you can think of — birthday, anniversary, and even cards to celebrate one’s dismissal from their job, many seem to be unperturbed by the range the traditional market offers…reason? They have been bitten by the DIY and customisation bug!

Zalak Mandal a city-based craft enthusiast shares that handmade and customised greetings are more interactive and unique. “There are different variants — pop-up cards to glitter cards and, they are all charged based on the manual labour and products,” she says.

Christina Rajan of Christina’s Art Studio agrees and adds that it’s now an era of customisation’. “People want to create their own cards. So, they learn different types of card making courses and DIYs,” she shares. “The process has become easy because of stamping and stenciling. Some people also own their own die-cutting machine through which they create cards and embossed cards.”

A 2015 report by Global Industry Analysts Inc, ‘Greeting Cards – A global strategic business report’, stated that despite the challenges posed by social media and E-cards, greetings continue to co-exist. But, the global industry is also projected to decline massively by 2020, constrained by the influx of computerised proliferation. Thilaka Kasan, founder, Cards Garden, an online greetings platform, shares that people these days prefer photos, nicknames and even collages on greeting cards. “We offer personalised greeting cards and the customers can customise it themselves in our website,” she says. Framed and scrapbook cards are the most preferred types.

“We weave together pictures for birthdays, anniversaries and other events in cards and the response we have received in the last five years has been amazing,” she adds.But there are people who still remain loyal to the traditional greeting cards.S Parvathy says that she ‘misses buying cards from stationary shops’. “We used to get them for `10 in small shops and they have stopped selling them there because of fewer buyers. But, I still purchase greeting cards from retail stores…they are always special,” she says.