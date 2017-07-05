CHENNAI: The Golden Bay Resort, Mamallapuram, which was at the centre of a political drama when over 100 legislators of the ruling AIADMK were holed up there for over a week ahead of the trust vote, has been served notices by the Directorate of Town and Country Planing (DTCP) and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

DTCP sources told Express that the notice was served against the resort for not taking prior approval from it before building the resort. The resort was served a notice nearly two months ago. “We had given 15 days to reply to our notice but till now they were yet to get back,” said the sources.

It is also learnt from TNPCB that a notice was served on the resort last month as they had not obtained TNPCB approval under Air and Water Act.

When Express contacted the hotel management, they admitted that they had been served notices. The management said they had applied for DTCP clearance and it was likely that the resort would be getting it in the next two to three weeks. The official alleged that some miscreants were blackmailing and threatening the management that they would take legal action against them for failing to get the required clearance.