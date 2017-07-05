CHENNAI: Koyambedu, well known for its vegetable market and bus terminus, was a Chola settlement as seen from the numerous inscriptions found at this place. There are two temples here for Vishnu and Siva respectively. The Vishnu shrine, dedicated to Vaikunthavasa Perumal is traditionally associated with incidents found in the Ramayana.

It is said that Koyambedu was originally a forest called Veeksharanyam where Sage Valmeeki had his ashram. It was here that Valmeeki took care of Sita and where Rama’s twin sons Kusa and Lava were born and tutored by this sage. At Veeksharanyam, the twins are believed to have overpowered the horse sent by Rama after this King performed the Asvamedha sacrifice. These episodes are corroborated by several unique sculptures.

The main deity is a grand image of Vaikunthavasa Perumal in a standing posture with Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side. Situated close by are two unique stone images, not seen elsewhere. The larger one is of Sita when she was pregnant in Valmeeki’s ashram and the other is Sage Valmeeki with Kusa and Lava on either side. In the main mandapa is a sanctum enshrining the rare images of Rama and Sita, as they looked when they were in the forest, without trappings of royalty. Incidentally, Lakshmana is not seen with them.

Another rare sculpture worshipped inside the main sanctum is that of Vikhanasa Maharishi, who promulgated the Vaikhanasa Agama, according to the rules of which many Vishnu temples are constructed and the rituals conducted therein. A unique festival is celebrated for Vikhanasa Maharishi, during the Adi (July-August) month on Thiruvonam nakshatram. The temple has a rarely seen wooden mount of this Rishi’s (vahana) which is the ruru (a species of deer) used for carrying him in procession.

Chithra Madhavan

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture