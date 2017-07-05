CHENNAI: She started humming songs even before she started speaking. Vinithra Ravi was only four when she started singing and taking carnatic music lessons. Vinithra is confident about music. The young singer talks about her musical journey.

Who are your inspirations?

AR Rahman, SPB and S Janaki have been my biggest inspirations. I have grown up listening to S Janaki. Rahman’s numbers have taught me that music is an emotion, a therapy and it keeps us going. Illayaraaja’s music knowledge is an ocean. I believe nobody can deliver such varieties.

You have shared stage with singers like SPB, S Janaki and P Susheela. What was it like performing with them?

Performing with legends was out of the world. I had goosebumps when I sang with Janaki amma. After a concert she blessed me... I will always cherish that moment. SPB gave us tips on how to blend better with the songs. I consider myself lucky to have performed with these legends.

Tell us about your first stage performance

I was 9 when I first performed. I was comfortable on stage as I was used to singing the prayer song in school in front of 5,000 people. I always look forward to performing new songs, on new stages, at new places and with new musicians. Each performance is a memory.

How and when did you get your big break?

When I was singing jingles, a sound engineer referred me to a music director. He gave me my break in 2010, for Kaasu Panam Dhuttu where I sang two songs. Post that, I sang for Budhanin Sirippu and Senjitaale En Kadhala. I recently sang in a Telugu movie, 100% Breakup Premalo Padithe and also a track in a Kannada movie, Ashothoma Shadgamaya. I am also recording songs for an upcoming Tamil movie.

What is your definition of music?

My life revolves around it. I need music to wake up, sleep and either hear music or sing all the time. We all have that one song that we’ve on repeat in our iPod, yet each time we listen to it, it gets better. As a musician, each time I listen to a song, I learn something new.

Is music a universal language?

Music doesn’t need a language. Sometimes I listen to instrumental and feel that they have conveyed more meaning than songs. But when the lyrics are beautiful, you connect to it better.

What is your take on YouTube and other sites, offering a platform for musicians to showcase talent?

YouTube is a boon to budding artistes. Earlier, there weren’t many platforms. Now, a lot of musicians have got a big break because of a video that they have posted. I recently started making covers and have been posting them on YouTube.

What has Chennai offered you in music?

Folk, kuthu or EDM, Chennai has it all. Also, there are live performances here. I have felt that the crowd here is warm and loving. The numerous concerts here help us grow.

Words of wisdom for upcoming musicians?

Believe in yourself, be open to learn new things and most importantly, be humble.

OTHER FAVOURITES

Vinithra also loves listening to Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Linkin Park, Nirvana, Beyoncé, Adele, MS Vishwanathan, P Susheela, Chithra, Hariharan and Sujatha