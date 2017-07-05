CHENNAI: City Express highlights lives of eight people who feel incomplete without their gardens — mud on their feet and pruners in hands.

From ornamental flowers to veggies

Harish is an engineer by education and a gardener by passion. Born in a family of farmers at Nanjangud near Mysuru, his family migrated to Bengaluru when he was a child. Early childhood memories of agricultural fields and gardens lingered on and surfaced at every available opportunity.

Harish was always keen to grow vegetables and flowers. By the age of 19, he learnt bud grafting skills on roses and hibiscus from an experienced gardener and practised at his own house and that of a number of friends and relatives. When he moved into a new house in 1998, he had the opportunity to build up to 250 varieties of roses and 100 varieties of hibiscus, and many other ornamental flowers like Jasmine, distributed over the entire terrace and ground space.

The deep rooted passion and interest came back with bigger vigour in 2013, this time, with a concept to grow his own food. The presence of harmful and hazardous chemicals in vegetables and fruits sold in the market was the main motivating factor for his shift of interest from growing flowers and ornamental plants.

When chemicals manures were not known

Indra Ashok Shah says, “My gardening journey started when I was a child. My mom and grandma were my inspiration. They used to grow most of the Indian vegetables at home. Those days chemicals in the form of pesticide and manure were not known.”

Every house had lots of ground space to grow vegetables/fruits and flowers. Kitchen waste were used effectively. That’s how her passion for gardening strengthened. After her wedding in 1982, gardening took a backseat for almost eight years due to many reasons. Her passion got reignited mainly due to recurring news of vegetables and flowers laced with chemical pesticide that have an adverse effect on the health. “It made me want to grow almost all the vegetables and fruits at home. I used to collect seeds from friends and relatives and grew them at home,” she adds.

Paint buckets turned pots

Kiran C Pattar has a garden of about 400 square feet on his terrace, where he grows 25 varieties of fruits. He uses empty paint buckets and large containers to grow fruits and vegetables. He has also constructed beds for the plants using bricks, all by himself.

Kiran is a 24-year-old gardener with eight years of terrace gardening experience. Kiran started gardening at a very young age and his mother and grandmother inspired him to take up gardening. He used to plant seeds with his mother as a child and later gardening became a part of his life. Kiran uses grafted varieties of plants that bear fruits on very small plants and uses 30-40 liter containers to plant them. He maintains the height of these plants through regular pruning. He says that with a few trial and error experiments, he has mastered the art of growing such varieties of fruits.

Running a farm house

Noor Fathima is a convener of the Frazer Town OTGian, a community of farming enthusiasts, who turned her house into a full-fledged farm. “My nephew wanted a farmhouse and we thought why not change our house into a farm house. That’s how much we love gardening”, she says. Noor Fathima has her own terrace garden and also is part of various gardening groups. She got many more ideas and interest after she joined few Facebook pages on gardening.

‘Gardening is something beyond growing flowers’

Dr. S Rajesh is the principal of BM School in the city who always had liked being around plants, but had never ventured into gardening. In the early 90s, an orientation programme for gardening was his sole inspiration. He says, “I learnt two things that day, gardening can be a stress buster and also how important organic farming was. Earlier my idea of gardening was only growing flowers.”



Day’s harvest is the menu for the day

For Durgadevi Panneerselvam, a kitchen gardening meet in Lalbagh a few years ago inspired her to take up gardening. “I started off with the free saplings and fertilizer that they distributed at the gathering and now my terrace garden is equally divided between ornamental plants and vegetable gardening,” she adds. Her efforts are boosted by a lot of tips and online browsing. She also exchanges ideas on the Grow Your Veggies group on Facebook.

Besides drawing satisfaction on being able to harvest vegetables from her own garden, the hobby also works as a stress buster. She spends an hour or two every morning and evening pottering about her terrace garden. The day’s harvest of vegetables usually determines her menu for

the day.

Leaving behind anger while pruning

For Smith Kamath, greenery was always refreshing and something she loved. But she hadn’t taken up gardening seriously. As a child she remembers she would forget her anger whenever she used to indulge in even a little bit of gardening. “About 12 years ago when garbage became a huge issue, we started thinking about how to manage garbage at home. That’s when I started composting,” she says.

Smitha always had a garden in her house and after she started composting she saw a drastic change in the surrounding. She says, “Because there was no use of chemicals in growing the plants, insects increased and more birds were seen in my garden. Not just birds, butterflies, caterpillar etc. That's when I started understanding the ecosystem,” she says.

Cook promoting gardening

Pratima Adiga is freelance cookery expert who wanted the real taste of veggies grown without the use of pesticide. She was always interested in gardening, but never went to start it. Six years ago, she accidentally walked into a gardening exhibition and that’s where she learnt soil mixture, pest control etc.

Her husband who is a civil engineer was always keen on having a terrace garden. Pratima later bought some saplings from the nursery and with the contacts from the exhibition started her own terrace garden. She hasn’t looked back since. She now grows her own vegetables and has also helped more than eight families around her house to take up gardening.