CHENNAI: The government on Wednesday announced a new brand of bio-fertiliser in the name of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in order to preserve soil health and enhance yield.

Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu made the announcement at the end of a debate on the demand for grants to his department. “With a view to remembering the earnest efforts Amma had initiated for promoting use of bio-fertilisers, we will distribute a new brand of Amma bio-fertiliser. It will help preserve soil health and enhance yield.”

The minister noted that following the announcement of Jayalalithaa in 2014-15, as many as six lakh litres of liquid bio-fertiliser and 3,000 tonnes solid bio-fertiliser were being produced and distributed. ens