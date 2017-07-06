CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation has asked the State government to commence registration of real estate projects manually under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The ministry, in a letter sent to the State government, has stated that since the State does not have a permanent regulatory authority and a functional website for project registration, the interim regulators should immediately commence registration of real estate projects based on the hard copy of applications.

The State has notified the rules of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, last month. The Housing Secretary is currently the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Referring to Section 4 (3) of the Act which mentions that the authority has to operationalise a web-based online system for submitting applications for registration of projects from the date of establishment, the ministry said that it is not necessary that the applications for registration of project need to be immediately made on the website of the authority.

As per Section 3 of the Act, the state has to commence registration of the real estate projects with effect from May 1.

The Union Housing Ministry also informed the State government that it has shared the source code for a model website for Regulatory Authority developed by the ministry for union territories without legislature. “The State can use the source code to set up the website,” the ministry added.

As per Section 20 and Section 43 of the Act, the State and Union Territories have to establish Regulatory Authority and Appellate Tribunal within a year by April 30, 2017.

It is learnt that a selection committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court or his representative; Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department and Secretary, Law, will act as the selection committee to make recommendations for appointment of the Chairman and two members of Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Tamil Nadu and Appellate Tribunal of Tamil Nadu.

Construction industry stakeholders on fast

The construction sector is expected to be hit, as CREDAI, the apex body representing private developers, sand lorry owners association and few builders association will stage a one-day strike on Thursday to highlight sand shortage that has crippled the construction industry. They are also demanding reduction of registration fee from the current 4%.