CHENNAI: A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the State to fix the tuition fee structure for all medical courses offered by the Deemed to be Universities (DU) for 2017-18, taking into consideration the complete financial statements, i.e. annual returns of the DUs and their entities.

The first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, before which the PIL from Jawaharlal Shanmugam of Tiruvanmiyur came up for hearing, included all 10 DUs in the State as party-respondents and ordered notice to them, returnable by July 17.

Petitioner submitted that the tuition fees fixed by the DUs are not co-related to the actual income, i.e. earnings of the medical college concerned and its hospital. The huge profits made by the hospital attached to the medical college are not taken in to account. Only the expenses incurred by the college are reflected in the accounts. Creating a posh and sophisticated atmosphere inside the campus cannot be the criteria to fix exorbitant tuition fees.

Even such atmosphere is created only to cater to the needs of affluent students.

The exorbitant tuition fees running into several lakhs of rupees charged by the private medical colleges and DUs are beyond the reach of any common meritorious candidate. The real merit-based admission even through NEET would have no meaning. The very objective of the NEET-based merit admission is getting defeated in the context. The private medical colleges and the DUs are operating with the sole intention to amass wealth through black and white money generation. The DUs are all managed by highly influential people with enormous political clout and to perpetrate corrupt activities, petitioner contended.