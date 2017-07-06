CHENNAI: AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday indicated that after August 4, he would engage himself actively in party works - i.e., after monitoring the developments in the party for 60 days, as directed by party general secretary VK Sasikala.

Answering queries from mediapersons at Bengaluru after holding discussions with his aunt Sasikala at Parappana Agrahara prison, Dhinakaran said, “Wait till August 4. I will take some steps to strengthen the party and also merge the two factions. Definitely we will merge the factions. It is possible; the general secretary has given me many instructions on that count.”

Asked about M Natarajan’s remark that the differences between his uncle Divakaran and himself were sorted out at a meeting held at his house, Dinakaran said no such meeting took place and that there was no difference of opinion among the family members. “Natarajan is just my close relative. He is not an official spokesperson of the AIADMK,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said there was no pressure from the BJP for supporting their presidential candidate. As per the directions of the general secretary, he had announced that party MLAs and MPs would support the NDA’s presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, in another development, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam held detailed discussions with the MLAs, MPs and other leaders who are supporting him.