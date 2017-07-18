Memories ride high on this Express

Ipshita Paul By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a journalist, travelling is part of your job but Neelesh Misra saw his reporting stints as something more — a chance to explore places, its landscape and its people. A storyteller at heart, he shares his pool of experiences with people across the country by weaving them into beautiful, heartwarming stories on ‘Kahaani Express’, a show on Saavn, a popular audio station.

“When I was a journalist, I travelled extensively from the Naxalite-dominated Central and Eastern India to the politically unstable Kashmir. I was always interested in the diverse cultures and lifestyles of people, and many of my stories were inspired from my travelling days,” says Neelesh, who is also an author, lyricist, scriptwriter, photographer and entrepreneur.

Neelesh admits that he has an affinity for places with a historical connection. “Places that have a certain sense of history give me the opportunity to travel more and dig deep into the past of the land. However, since most of the beautiful places that I have been for work, I regret not visiting those places as a tourist. I plan to take out some time from my schedule to revisit those places again,” he shares. “I love to interact with the residents of every place I visit. It helps me understand their lifestyle and emotions.”

Travelling, however, was never free of challenges for him. “I have had to face several adverse situations like flood, cyclones, and riots, to mention a few. But this couldn't tame the spirit of travelling that burned within me,” he smiles and shares that he has also visited several rural areas and interior parts of the country for work. “Rural India has a pleasant aura attached to it — I love the ambience and therefore am considering partly moving back to my village, Kunaura near Lucknow!” he laughs.

As of now, he is busy visiting places for live storytelling performances. “Recently, I travelled to Taj Mahal, Dwarka border, Kota, Delhi and various campuses across the country as a part of my work. This also took me to new and varied audiences,” he says and admits that he misses his reporting days where he used to travel alone.

Having travelled throughout the country, he finds the South to be cleaner and organised than the North. “Years ago, I was in Chennai to cover the elections. That time, at around 3 am, I took an auto ride to the beach. It was a lovely experience. I also drove to Pondichery from here. I have come here several times and the city never ceases to amaze me,” he says.

Sharing his future plans, he mentions, “I just came up with this new show (Kahaani Express) for Saavn and am exploring new things now. This is the first time my team and I have ventured into the multilingual genre. I want to promote storytelling across languages, endorse story talents and take storytelling to all the areas of the country.”