He drums it up — for music and kids

CHENNAI: I magine a wedding or even celebrating a festival without the beats or rhythm of drums. How dull that would be! S Murali Krishnan, popularly known as 'Drums' Murali, has been on a mission to promote different forms of music, especially percussion.

“I started my school ‘Jus Drums’ in 2003 and our motto is to provide a platform to understand and learn different forms of percussion. We want the students to explore all possible sides of the form of music,” says Murali.

This year Jus Drums is celebrating their 15th annual concert with almost 60 percussionists, including kids as young as five to working professionals from the school showcasing their talent. “Every year, as a part of our convocation, we conduct an annual concert for the students, hence giving them a platform to explore and showcase their talents on the stage.

We invite family and friends to watch them perform so that they know the kind of learning that these students have gotten over the year.” The school also invites an NGO every year to enjoy the concert and also persuade the children to take up music, if they are inclined towards it.

Jus Drums will perform a fusion titled ‘Taalathma’ which will includes a series of performances by eminent musicians like Ghatam maestro Vikku Vinayakram, Khanjira wizard Selvaganesh, 'Drums' Murali, Ramakrishnan on Mrudangam and Ganesan on Morsing. “Over the years, we have had performances based on the IT boom, so we used computer keyboards and mouses to make music. We also had a theme on the construction boom and used materials that are used on a construction site to compose music. We believe in making music from anything and everything,” he smiles.

Keeping the theme of this year a secret, Murali says, it will be something special and close to everyone's heart. The students will also celebrate 15 years of their musical journey by performing a unique fusion piece using 15 different percussion instruments – chenda, thimila and thappu to international percussion like cojon (Peruvian), daf (Arabic), djembe (African) and even timbales (Latin) – under Murali's guidance.

Another anticipated performance for the evening will be the piece put together by children between the ages of five and nine. “They listen to all your instructions attentively and follow them correctly. And even if they make a couple of mistakes, you just feel like laughing instead of scolding them,” he smiles. “There have been times during rehearsals when these kids were so immersed in the music that they forgot to perform their part.” Although they have been rehearsing for more than 15 days, he says that the only challenge in terms of rehearsals were the timings.

Murali wishes to keep playing, composing and teaching music. "I am also looking to take percussion to corporates through workshops as a means to relieve stress.”



((The fusion performance ‘Taalathama’ will be held on July 20 and the annual concert will be held on July 21 at Mylapore Fine Arts Club from 6.45 pm onwards. For details

call 9840046827)