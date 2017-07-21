Anna University brings down exam schedule to 28-30 days

Home Cities Chennai

In order to allow students to plan and utilise their holidays, plan internships and training programmes during holidays in industries, Anna University has reduced the examination schedule.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to allow students to plan and utilise their holidays, plan internships and training programmes during holidays in industries, Anna University (AU) has reduced the examination schedule from 45-50 days to 28-30 days for affiliated colleges.

A release issued by the Controller of Examination said 627 engineering colleges have been affiliated to Anna University since 2012. Examinations are being conducted every semester with utmost care and sincerity. A number of steps have been taken by the university from time to time to streamline the examination process. Guidelines have been issued to the colleges to adhere to the new academic schedule provided by the university which are to be useful to the students.

The release said that the academic schedule including the dates of practical exams and the schedule of end semester exams would be announced at the start of the semester itself. As the exam schedules are announced at the beginning of the year, students, parents and the colleges will be stress-free and ready for the practical exams and can write written exam with all preparedness. This will enable the students and parents to plan their holidays, internships and training programs during holidays. Colleges which will fail to adhere to the instructions will have to face suitable action.

