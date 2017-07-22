For fans of the Game of Thrones 

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

Now that the Game of Thrones season 7 is here, while waiting for the next episode to release, you’d want to supplement your overall experience of the show — and the universe isn’t covered with just the books and the episode. You need the videogames, for the complete package. Here are a list of the most spoken-of games that you could play on the series.

1. The RPG

‘Game of Thrones: The game’ — this game is something that all developers immediately swoop to create once the fandom gets bigger. But like almost all of them, the game has a lot of flaws — although the backstory and character design is great, the display is clunky and has very poor, uninteresting cut-scenes that ruin the flow of the story. However, the combat options are well-made, and there is endless opportunity to build your character’s skills and strengths.

2. The TellTale version

TellTale is a weird experimental way of telling a story. The games focus less on action, and more on dialogue and story choices to move us forward and change the ending. You play the game through the eyes of members of the House Forrester, a small family in the North who owe their allegiance to the Starks. Weirdly though, each of the Forresters just happen to be in the sidelines of all major plotlines of the actual story — which means you get to see it all — the Battle of the Blackwater, Dany’s Dragons etc. This is one of the GoT games that would be enjoyed by non-regular gamers as well.

3. The Strategy Game

‘Game of Thrones Ascent’ was released as a free-to-play strategic RPG game on multiple platforms. The aim of the game is to turn yourself from a measly peasant to a noble in Westeros. This is done through some carefully selected dialogue options and decision making. Your skills develop on the basis of your interactions with people and how you fulfil missions given to you — and can boost your wealth or cunning, amongst other options.

4. The background Indie games and numerous mods

No, this isn’t scraping at the bottom for leftovers — the GoT mods are actually very imaginative and fun to play. If you are into 4X style games, Civilization 5 has a GoT mod, topped with the map of Westeros and the seven kingdoms.

The games aren’t ‘Stark’ly different from the story, so you should definitely give them a try!