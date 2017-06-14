Student projects get a boost

Meher Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyderabad Governor ESL Narasimhan appreciated the students of iB Hubs Startup School for taking up entrepreneurship at a young age. He also shared his ideas on startup mindset and the importance of ethics in any business. He also said that youth should work on healthcare, sustainable energy, and education sectors as these are of importance for inclusive national development. iB Hubs Startup School is now under the patronage of Government of India’s initiative Startup India.

The week started with an exploration of ‘minimum viable product development’. Every startup plunged into learning about various traction channels. After a discussion on how a particular set of traction channels is unique for a startup, the founders refined their channel execution strategy. They used the ‘Bullseye Framework’and found the right channel for their own startup according to the stage of their business and reduced their customer acquisition cost while improving the customer lifetime value.

Every student startup was connected to a mentor of their focus sector.

The startups will be getting easy access to insights in their respective industry and get connected to important stakeholders at the right time. They met and interacted with Praveen Dorna, founder,StartupByte and COO, OUCE Labs, and understood the nitty-gritty of business model development. Radha Alekhya, CEO, iB Hubs, and Rambabu Kondru, CFO, interacted with the entrepreneurs, and gave them insights into ‘team building and culture’ and ‘finding the right mentor’ respectively.

A special session on ‘basics of financial accounting’ was held to enable the startups to keep track of how their bootstrapped money is flowing. Various activities were conducted to deepen their understanding of the fundamentals of building the right culture, assigning tasks among teammates, using right kind of frameworks and much more.

For details, visit: ibhubs.co/startupschool (The writer is the associate vice president of marketing, iB Hubs)