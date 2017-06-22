Villupuram-Chennai bus goes up in flames at Melmaruvathur 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A State government bus with 49 passengers aboard went up in flames on Wednesday morning allegedly due to a short circuit in the engine. However, no one was injured.

Police said driver P Neelakantan and conductor, V Kaliaperumal, along with 49 passengers, were aboard the bus running from Villupuram to Chennai.

“At 8:15 am, as the bus neared the Melvmaruvathur bus stop, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine. Seeing smoke, passengers got out. So, when the fire finally broke out, everyone was at a safe distance.”