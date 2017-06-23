CHENNAI: Coffee is a popular beverage that is enjoyed by many. But have you ever thought about using coffee to paint? CE caught up with Meenakshi Senthil Kumar, is the founder of Art Splash, an art academy and will be conducting a workshop in the city on coffee painting.

Meenakshi says that coffee has so much to give to the field of art. “I learnt the art of coffee painting from my friend and colleague Souwmya last year. Beautiful paintings can be made by mixing coffee powder in the right proportions to get the right texture and colour,” she avers.

Meenakshi

doing a coffee

painting

What is the process involved in doing a coffee painting? Meenakshi points out that the painting is done using coffee decoction. “The shades vary from dark or light to medium, depending on the art piece.”

Talking about the kind of tools used, she says that it largely involves only two simple things: regular paint brushes and coffee. “It is a simple hobby anyone can take up. It may take three to four hours to finish one painting, but that depends on each individual’s pace. The drying process is what takes time; one can only apply varnish and frame the painting after it completely dries. This may take a couple of days,” she points out.

One can paint anything from the Buddha and Lord Ganesha to butterflies or trees using coffee. “We can also recreate special moments or old photos and add a trendy look to the same, all using only coffee powder,” she smiles.

Coffee making, which is quite a new concept in the city, is slowly picking up pace. Meenakshi says that she regularly gets orders for paintings and portraits. “People can actually use it as a

lovely way of gifting others on occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries,” she says



On June 25 between 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Art Splash, Adyar.

For further details, contact 8754485092.