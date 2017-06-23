CHENNAI: A wall poster purportedly put up by disgruntled lower rank police personnel right outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mount, which raised a series of demands including fixed working hours, a weekly day off and abolition of orderly system, has caused more than a flutter in the ranks.

While senior officials blamed a small section of personnel for what they termed as indiscipline and have ordered a probe, constables in city alleged that the seniors were ignoring their tough working conditions.

The poster, ‘pity of the constable’ charted the demands and exhorted all constables to come together on July 6 to meet the Chief Minister in person. The demands include eight-hour duty, salary comparable with other government officials, a day off every week, and abolition of the orderly system.

An ADSP-rank official said that the constables were paid `17,000-18,000 as basic salary. They also stood to earn `250 per day as extra time remuneration (ETR), in addition to earned and casual leave among others, he added.

However, constables are fuming over the workload. “We are pillar of the force. We stand in the blazing sun and pouring rain. What is wrong in demanding fair working conditions,” asked a constable.

“We don’t want ETR or any such facilities. We want weekly off like other jobs to spend time with family,” said another constable from T Nagar.