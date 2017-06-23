Imagine you went to the grocery store to pick out onions and all onions were good onions. Now you have to choose the nicer among all the nice shaped, clean, fresh-smelling onions and that is SO DIFFICULT. E3 2017 (the big gaming conference), was a basket of good onions.

The first and best onion was the announcement of Xbox One X — the most powerful console for 4k gaming, after the PS4 of course. BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ showcased their pre-alpha gameplay for the new Xbox. Set in a post-apocalyptic world with a jungle-like environment, there are giant monsters with steely exoskeletons, and built-in weather-dynamic events in the high-res game (many are less impressed, calling it a new ‘Destiny’ game).

Another important onion was the Assassins’ Creed Origins gameplay trailer, which has taken a completely different leap of faith this time round — one that could possibly involve sliding down a pyramid. In Origins, the game seems to have returned to its roots, unadulterated and completely stealth based like it was with ‘Altair’. Eagle vision here, is quite literal — the lead character has a pet eagle that does the necessary scouting needed to plan and execute the stealthiest assassinating strategy. Integrating close combat in an open-world with scenic accuracy, AC might just release another great hit without diluting its story.

Spider-man is soon to be out for the PS4. Despite it being a mainstream franchise, it’s hard to look away from the awesome of the Spider-man gameplay — and his superpower seems so conducive for the perfect stealth game! It’s easy to forget the various atypical uses of a strong spider web — destroying helicopters and gliding between buildings.

Nintendo’s Metroid game announcement may be important to a few, but then I’d miss out on picking the final onion that has zombies in it — ‘Days Gone’. After months of speculation, we get a taste of the open-world shooter with a lot of motorbike riding on apocalyptic dirt roads. The game is survival, stealth, close combat zombie killing and evil-human bashing, and bike racing in one.

There were many more exciting announcements doubtless, but somewhere at the bottom of the onion pile. Let’s hope the announcements have as many layers of depth as the onions.