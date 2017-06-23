CHENNAI: A group of workers who joined the State-wide protest in support of farmers in April were slapped with a pre-Independence era provision of the Payment of Wages Act to dock their eight days’ salary, leading to protests across the State.

Trade union members in Chennai and Coimbatore went on hunger strike against the management of Coimbatore-based auto component manufacturer Pricol, which entered day four on Thursday.

Pricol withheld the salary of 840 workers who abstained from work on April 25 to participate in the State-wide protest to support the farmers affected by drought. Though the protest was only for a day, the company deducted eight days salary, amounting to a total of `65 lakh, under Section (9) of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936.

“According to a clause in the agreement signed between the management and workers on July 1, 2014, if workers abstained from work, the company can ask them to work on any of the non-working days within the next four weeks,” said Jeeva Pugazhvendhan, who headed protests in Chennai.

In this case, the workers issued a strike notice on April 19, a week in advance. “The company rejected it and issued a notice deducting wages of 840 workers. Approximately `8,000 to `9,000 was deducted,” said M Swaminathan, general secretary of Kovai District Pricol Workers Union, affiliated to All India Central Council of Trade Unions.

A senior Pricol official said none of the workers in other industries took part in the bandh that day. “Majority of workers were not ready to be part of the protest, but the leaders did not allow them to enter factory premises,” said Vanitha Mohan, executive director of Pricol. She agreed that there was a provision for compensatory work, but claimed that the notice was served very late, only around 4.30 pm the previous day.