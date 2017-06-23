CHENNAI: Although Mathur lake has little water to speak of in the wake of an unforgiving summer and failed monsoons, its primary inflow is sewage from surrounding areas. Effluents from industries, including Aavin and houses in Mathur, flow directly into the lake through a storm drain, being directly led to the lake by encroached settlements, residents claim.

The drain, residents said, is a quick-fix after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, ordered the clearing of a pond around three years ago, adjacent to the Aavin ice cream parlour, where the sewage from the locality used to collect.

Although the pond is now dry, a drain seems to have taken its place bringing sewage from areas beyond the private soap company on the milk colony road, running the length of the road before draining into an open space near Aavin grass farms. “Sewage from nearby areas earlier collected in the pond. When it was ordered to be cleaned, the authorities decided to build this drain instead, leading the sewage into the lake,” said RS Babu of Mathur MMDA Welfare Association.

Sewage let out into open areas finds the 400-acre Madhavaram lake as per the natural drainage system in the area and, eventually, the Mathur lake across the road when there is a surplus. When Express visited the spot, brackish water was flowing through the drain to the open area near Aavin grasslands, usually used for grazing.

“Sewage from Edama Nagar and beyond, along with sewage from either side of the MMC road, flows into the drain that eventually goes into the waterbodies,” said CM Ramesh, also a member of the aforementioned association.

According to metro water board officials, through there are no underground sewage lines in the area, a proposal was underway. “Residents use our lorries to dispose sewage or hire private lorries. We are not sure how the industries there are disposing of the sewage,” he said, admitting that in many cases, it is let out into open septic tanks. These large open septic tanks are not uncommon in the locality although the sources of the sewage are unclear. In one, sewage was simply pumped out into the open area on which it is built to keep the tank from overflowing, filling the air with a stench.

In areas like Mathur or Madhavaram, where groundwater is a major source, haphazard sewage disposal systems might contaminate their resource, residents fear. While residents claimed that Aavin also contributed to the sewage that is being let into the waterbody, a senior Aavin official denied the allegations, saying the effluents were duly treated.