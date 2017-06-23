CHENNAI: Amid concerns over alleged attempts to derail the excavations at Keezhadi located near Madurai, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday assured that all steps would be taken to protect those archaeological findings, establishing an ancient but urban civilisation.

Responding to Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, who asked the State government to mount pressure on the Centre to drop the move to shift the findings to Karnataka, Leader of House and School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said the government would take necessary action in the matter.

The government had already provided 78 cents of land for excavations and a plea for another 2 acres of land was under consideration, he added.

Pointing out that a litigation challenging the shifting of artefacts collected to Karnataka was pending before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, he said the government had already written a letter to the Centre regarding the issue. “They had planned to ferry the artefacts to Mysore in Karnataka for chemical tests. We will ensure that it is conducted here (Keezhadi) itself,” Sengottaiyan assured.

Earlier, Stalin alleged that the Centre’s cooperation for the excavations was not adequate and officials involved in the process were shunted out.