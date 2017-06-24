CHENNAI: At least 200 sheep in a village in Kancheepuram have died of suspected pulpy kidney disease over the last 10 days, which the locals blame on official negligence.

It began when four sheep owned by S Ethiraj from Nelli in Madhuranthagam were found dead about 10 days ago. The very next day, villagers said, six more died. The villagers first gave a medicine suggested by a vet pharmacy, but it did not help and deaths continued. They alleged their efforts to get help from the Animal Husbandry department authorities were in vain.

The officials finally reached there only after the public thronged the Kancheepuram Collectorate on Friday, but by then at least 200 sheep had died, resulting in a loss of `8 lakh.

“We suspect it to be a case of enterotoxemia or pulpy kidney disease due to overeating. Bacteria found in soil and grass might reproduce rapidly in the intestines under specific conditions, producing toxins. This might result in high mortality rates,” said Flinton, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry department.

“Even after informing the local authorities that there was an outbreak, they advised us to use the same medicine which the vet pharmacy gave us,” said Ethiraj.

Responding to this, Flinton said that the disease was endemic and it was reported for the first time in the district. “Vaccination drive was carried out in full swing to prevent it from spreading,” he added.